The Young Arias is a new annual awards event celebrating radio and audio created by under 18s.

The awards will be open to school radio stations, podcasts, homemade audio projects, community and hospital radio contributors and DJs.

It will provide young audio talent with a chance to gain exposure to and a better understanding of the radio and audio industry.

Watch BBC Radio 1's Matt Edmondson and Mollie King talk to De'Graft about why you should get involved.

The Young Arias will open for entries on 4 February with the awards being presented at a special event on 17 May 2019.