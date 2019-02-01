Super Bowl 53: A beginner's guide

Getty Images

The Super Bowl is watched by millions of people around the world.

Some think it's the greatest sporting event in the world.

While for others it's about more than just American football.

The half-time entertainment is also a massive draw with big names such as Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga having performed in previous years.

This year Maroon 5 will be taking to the stage.

Getty Images Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in 2016.

What is the Super Bowl?

It's the final game of the National Football League (NFL) season in the United States and is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.

The NFL is what all American football teams are part of.

The winners of the Super Bowl are crowned 'World Champions' and get to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

This year it's the 53rd Super Bowl. Roman numerals are always used so it's Super Bowl LIII - the L stands for 50 and the III stands for 3.

Getty Images The Philadelphia Eagles won in 2018. Here quarterback Nick Foles lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Who's playing?

The New England Patriots are taking on the Los Angeles Rams.

Last year the Patriots missed out on the title when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles who won the Super Bowl for the first time.

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is taking place this year on Sunday 3 February in America.

It starts at 6:30pm over there which means it's on really late here in the UK (11:30pm).

The game is meant to last an hour with four 15 minute quarters.

It can take much longer though because of the half-time show and all the ad breaks.

This is why snacks are a big part of fans' Super Bowl parties!

Where is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is played in a different place each year.

This year it's taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Don't worry, if you're new to American football or just want a reminder you can find all of the rules of the game here!