play
Watch Newsround

Super Bowl 53: A beginner's guide

Last updated at 15:15
Teams often run with the ball on 1st DownGetty Images

The Super Bowl is watched by millions of people around the world.

Some think it's the greatest sporting event in the world.

While for others it's about more than just American football.

The half-time entertainment is also a massive draw with big names such as Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga having performed in previous years.

This year Maroon 5 will be taking to the stage.

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.Getty Images
Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in 2016.

What is the Super Bowl?

It's the final game of the National Football League (NFL) season in the United States and is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.

The NFL is what all American football teams are part of.

The winners of the Super Bowl are crowned 'World Champions' and get to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

This year it's the 53rd Super Bowl. Roman numerals are always used so it's Super Bowl LIII - the L stands for 50 and the III stands for 3.

Quarterback Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Getty Images
The Philadelphia Eagles won in 2018. Here quarterback Nick Foles lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Who's playing?

The New England Patriots are taking on the Los Angeles Rams.

Last year the Patriots missed out on the title when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles who won the Super Bowl for the first time.

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is taking place this year on Sunday 3 February in America.

It starts at 6:30pm over there which means it's on really late here in the UK (11:30pm).

The game is meant to last an hour with four 15 minute quarters.

It can take much longer though because of the half-time show and all the ad breaks.

This is why snacks are a big part of fans' Super Bowl parties!

The aim for any American football team is to score touchdowns by taking the ball into the end zoneGetty Images

Where is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is played in a different place each year.

This year it's taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Find out how much you know about American football with our quiz.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

Don't worry, if you're new to American football or just want a reminder you can find all of the rules of the game here!

More like this

Napoleon Jinnies

The Super Bowl cheerleaders making history

Puppy Bowl 2019
play
1:09

Puppy Bowl 2019: Team Ruff and Fluff go head-to-head

American football graphic
play
1:09

Explain: The basics of American football

Jenny with an American football
play
2:02

American football: What is 'deflate-gate' about?

A football player dressed as Spiderman

Quiz: Can you name these football players?

Comments

Top Stories

Snow clings to the branches of a tree near Biggin Hill Airport on January 30, 2019 near Biggin Hill, United Kingdom

There's been even more snow!

comments
2
Child making a snow angel

Send us your snowy pics!

comments
4
Chicago skyline in the cold

What's it like when it's -30 degrees outside?

comments
Newsround Home