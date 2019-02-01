The Super Bowl cheerleaders making history

Getty Images Quinton Peron is going to be one of the first male cheerleaders to perform at the Super Bowl.

Two men are set to make history at one of the most famous sporting events in the world.

The Super Bowl is the biggest game in American football.

Millions of people watch it in the US and all over the world.

But these men aren't American football players...they're cheerleaders.

Twitter/@NapoleonJinnies

Napoleon Jinnies and Quinton Peron are part of the Los Angeles Rams' cheerleading squad.

They're the first professional male cheerleaders in the National Football League (NFL).

The Rams are taking on the New England Patriots for the Super Bowl on Sunday 3 February.

So this means that this year for the first time male cheerleaders will be performing at it.

Good luck guys!