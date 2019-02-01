Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
CBBC
CBBC iPlayer
Newsround
Bitesize
Own It
CBeebies
CBBC on TV
CBBC Help
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
Home
Menu
Home
Shows
Games
Quizzes
Watch
Join In
Topics
Newsround
Newsround
play
Watch
Newsround
alert
To enjoy CBBC Newsround videos you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Snow: The students who had to sleep at school
1 Feb 2019
1 Feb 2019
Watch more videos
Video
0:29
Snow: The students who had to sleep at school
9h
about 10 hours ago
Video
1:54
Meet Omari the 10-year-old vegan chef
2d
2 days ago
Video
1:55
The Beatles v BTS: Who is the ultimate supergroup?
3d
3 days ago
Video
0:36
Fancy a bath in a tub of lettuce?
3d
3 days ago
Video
1:48
Winterwatch: How tech helps us spot animals
4d
4 days ago
Video
1:09
It's the Puppy Bowl 2019
2d
2 days ago
Video
1:16
Cool facts about the periodic table
3d
3 days ago
Video
1:07
What is the periodic table?
3d
3 days ago
Video
1:12
The headteacher who starts every morning with a dance
5d
5 days ago
Video
1:06
How to walk on ice without slipping
9d
9 days ago
Video
1:04
Strange, Stranger, Strangest
9h
about 10 hours ago
Video
1:30
How much do you know about Oti Mabuse?
14d
14 days ago
Top Stories
There's been even more snow!
1h ago
3 minutes ago
comments
Send us your snowy pics!
3h ago
3 hours ago
comments
What's it like when it's -30 degrees outside?
4h ago
4 hours ago
Newsround Home