Will there be more snow this weekend?

Heavy snow sweeping eastwards across the UK has disrupted travel and led to many schools being closed.

The South West is worst affected, with freezing weather affecting Wiltshire, Hampshire, Sussex and Kent and areas of Wales.

Around 100 drivers became stuck on a major road in Cornwall, with teenage students at one college in Bodmin having to stay there overnight.

More than 100 people also slept overnight in a pub in Cornwall after heavy snow left them stranded.

Jamacia Inn Beds were assembled on the floor in the Jamacia Inn pub in Cornwall

Temperatures dropped to -13C (8.6F) in Scotland in the early hours of Thursday, making it the coldest night of winter in the UK so far.

The coldest place in the country was Loch Glascarnoch in the Highlands.

Dozens of schools in the county are closed on Friday, with schools in Wales closing early.

Snow depths of 12cm (5in) have been recorded in Bodmin, Cornwall, the Met Office said.

Parts of Cumbria have seen 8cm of snow, while there was 7cm recorded in Inverness-shire and 5cm in Powys.

An amber warning for heavy snow in south Wales, south and south west England has now passed.

Getty Images The snow didn't put off Matilda and Oliver from feeding the ducks with their mum in Stalybridge, Lancashaire

The Met Office has warned of "treacherous driving conditions" in some southern areas, with warnings of rail delays and flights cancellations into Friday morning.

They warn of some snow and say some stretches of road will be icy.

What's the snow story where you live? Further snow is forecast overnight into Friday, with 5-10cm (2-4in) expected in Wales and south west England. In other parts of southern England, there could be 1-7cm (up to 3in) of snow. Much of Scotland and the north east of England will see snow showers continuing into Friday.

An "intensive effort" is taking place to rescue motorists stuck on the A30 at Bodmin Moor, local police have said.

Highways England said traffic was moving "very slowly forward".

AFP/Getty Images These Shetland ponies in Scalloway, Shetland Islands look pretty chilly in the snow!

Temperatures fell to their lowest level this winter, with Braemar, Aberdeenshire, dropping to -14.5C (6F) on Thursday evening.

This is the lowest in the UK since 2012 - when temperatures fell to -15.6C in Holbeach, Lincolnshire.

England, Wales and Northern Ireland also recorded their lowest temperatures of the winter so far.

In England Redesdale, Northumberland saw: -10.4C, in Wales Sennybridge, Powys: -9.3C, and Magilligan, County Londonderry: -8.5C.