US polar vortex: What's its like in Chicago when it's -30 degrees?

Last updated at 06:42
US weather: Chicago kids tell us what it's like during a Polar vortex

You might think it's been pretty cold here in the UK recently, but in parts of America it's been even cooler.

A polar vortex - a spinning pool of cold air - has caused temperatures to drop to below -20 degrees in some parts of the US Midwest.

Millions of people have been warned not to go outside because of the extreme temperatures, with schools closed and cities all but shut down.

The cold weather has also caused lots of travel problems, with some flights cancelled or delayed, while snow and ice has built up on roads.

At least eight people have died because of the severely cold weather.

BBC reporter Harry Low is in Chicago where temperatures have dropped to -30 degrees.

He tried out a stunt in which you throw boiling water in the air and it freezes instantly. DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME. It could be dangerous and only works in extreme low temperatures.

It's -30 degrees in Chicago - cold enough for boiling water to freeze!

Polar vortex warning as US freezes over

Most extreme weather conditions around the world

Niagara Falls freezes over
Snow Gallery: Niagara Falls freezes over in cold snap

Snow forecast: What is a weather warning?

Animals in the snow: Top tips to keep pets safe in winter

Snow today: Find out what the weather story is where you live

Send us your snowy pics!

Premier League title race: Your predictions

Strange, Stranger, Strangest

