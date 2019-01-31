Seals take advantage of US government shutdown

Elephant seals on a beach in the US have taken advantage of the government shutdown to take over a public beach.

The United States government had been in shutdown for 35 days as a result of an argument around a spending bill.

This meant government workers, like the people who looked after this beach, didn't go to work as they wouldn't be paid.

The seals didn't mind though. They took advantage of it and moved onto the beach to breed.

Now national parks workers are trying to figure out how to keep them safe and allow public access to the beach.