play
Watch Newsround

Star Count 2019: Forget sheep, count stars!

Last updated at 16:54
comments
View Comments
The Orion constellation above frozen lakeGetty Images

Have you ever tried counting stars in the sky?

Across the country people are taking part in a 'cosmic census'.

It's basically a 'star count' and is happening during the first three weeks of February (Saturday 2 February to Saturday 23 February).

Star Count 2019 is being run by countryside charity the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE).

Stargazers in both towns and the countryside will be asked to count the number of stars they can see with the naked eye within the constellation of Orion.

A constellation is a groups of stars that forms a certain shape in the sky which has been given a name.

Star counts are not only fun things to do in themselves but also help to form the national picture of the changing state of our night skies.

Bob Mizon, British Astronomical Association Commission for Dark Skies

Orion can only be seen during winter months and it can be found by looking south into the night sky.

It has four corners and a 'three-star belt'.

They want people to count the number of stars inside the rectangle - not including the four corner stars.

A night sky showing OrionGetty Images

The aim is to help create a map of our dark skies.

It's also hoped it will help highlight the issue of light pollution which is caused by things such as street lights, cars and buildings.

Lit up buildings reflect off the Thames in LondonGetty Images
Light pollution is caused by things such as street lights, buildings and vehicles.

Artificial - or man-made - light can have an impact on people and nature.

It can prevent people being able to see a starry sky but it can also disrupt wildlife and people's sleep patterns.

The results from the Star Count will be used to create a new map to show how light pollution is affecting our views of the night sky.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Ever wondered how scientists count the stars?

More like this

Stars
play

The Big Question: How do you count the stars?

Interior of a "White Dwarf Star"

Billions of stars (including the sun) are turning into crystals

Mobot constellation art
play

Star groups named after stars!

orionids

Orionid Meteor Shower : What is it and how can I see it?

bright stars in night sky

A new study suggests why we can't see many stars

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Windrush-mural.

What is Black History Month?

justin-and-hayley-share-a-kiss.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin say 'I do'... again!

comments
wet-weather-woman-holding-umbrella.

More wild weather across England and Wales

comments
Newsround Home