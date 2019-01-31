Bo Peep gets a serious makeover: What do you think?

Disney/Pixar

Take a second look.

Yep, this is Bo Peep from Toy Story.

But she's been given a bit of a makeover.

@DisneyPixar/Twitter

Disney Pixar which is behind Toy Story 4 has released a sneak peak of some of the characters ahead of the movie's release this summer.

It's not just sheep that Bo Peep has lost.

The big dress and bonnet have gone and they've been replaced by a blue jumpsuit and cape.

Annie Potts is the voice of Bo Peep in the movie. She says the character is "modern, independent, capable and confident."

Go Bo!

