Most extreme weather conditions around the world

Reuters The temperature dropped to -11C in areas of Scotland last night

Last night, the UK experienced its coldest night of winter so far.

Temperatures in some parts of Scotland plummeted to -11 in the early hours of Thursday, with the lowest temperature recorded in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office has left yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and fog in place for the end of the week, with people being warned to be careful in the difficult conditions.

The lowest temperatures in England, Wales and Northern Ireland were -8.2C, -8.1C and -6.3C.

While this may be cold for the UK, it's nothing like some of the extreme weather conditions that have been recorded elsewhere in the world.

Lowest temperature

As cold as it might seem, this is nothing compared to the conditions on 21 July 1983 at Vostock in Antarctica, when the temperature dropped to a staggering -89.2C.

Reuters Antarctica holds the record for the lowest ever temperature since records began

The European record for lowest temperature is currently held by Ust 'Schugor in Russia where temperatures plummeted to -58.1C on New Year's Eve in 1978.

Highest temperature

It might be hard to imagine it right now with snow outside in so many places, but the hottest temperature ever recorded was 56.7C on 10 July 1913 in Furnace Creek in California, US.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Europe was 48°C in Athens in Greece on 10 July 1977.

Most rain in 24 hours

This record is held by an island in the Indian Ocean called La Reunion, which experienced 1825mm of rain between 7 and 8 January 1966.

Getty Images La Reunion is a beautiful island in the Indian Ocean, which holds the record for most rainfall in 24 hours

According to the Met Office, the average UK rainfall for the whole of 2018 was 1064mm, so means the island experienced more rainfall in one day than the UK did in an entire year.

Strongest wind

Here in the UK, we're familiar with conditions being a little breezy.

But we haven't seen anything like the wind experienced on Barrow Island in Australia on 10 April 1996, when wind speeds hit 113.2m/s. That is almost twice as fast as a cheetah can run.

The winds were recorded when the severe tropical Cyclone Olivia hit the area.

Longest dry period

It's lovely having nice weather in the summer, but imagine not having any rain for 172 months. That's over 14 years!

Well, that's exactly what happened in Arica in Chile between October 1903 and January 1918.

The area holds the record for the lowest average annual rainfall, with around just 0.8mm of rain each year. (Remember, the UK had 1064mm during 2018!)

Getty Images Arica in Chile went 172 months without any rain

In 1972, the UK went three months without rain and appointed a minister for drought, Denis Howell, to deal with the situation.

He came to be nicknamed the minister for rain, though, as the day after he took up the position, it rained for the next two months!

Heaviest hailstone

We might have seen some large hailstones in the UK last summer, but it was nothing compared to those recorded in Gopalganj in Bangladesh just over 30 years ago.

On 14 April 1986 a hailstone weighing 1.02kg took its place in the record books. That's like a pineapple falling from the sky!

Longest-lasting lightning flash

Lightning storms are quite a spectacle. But imagine if you were fortunate enough to witness the longest-lasting lightning flash?

Ben Hensell A lightning storm is one of the most dramatic spectacles to witness in the sky

It went on for a whopping 7.74 seconds and took place in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur in France on 30 August 2012.

The longest flash in terms of the physical length of the lightning was a 199.5-mile-long bolt recording during a storm in Oklahoma, US on 20 June 2007.

Source: World Meteorological Organization Global Weather & Climates Extremes Archive, records from when data began