Justin Bieber launches beige and mustard fashion range Drew House

Drew House

Justin Bieber has launched a clothing range called Drew House - and he wants you to "come chill" in it.

Explaining what Drew House is all about, the website simply says: "drew house is a place where you can be yourself. blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfhl wear like you don't care. come chill. k. bye." So, that's that answered.

British Vogue has described the new range as "loungewear-meets-skatewear in a [range] of browns, save for that loud yellow smiley face logo".

All 14 items of clothing in the line are beige and mustard.

Each garment is described in a slightly quirky way - for example, "super comfy hoodie. you could rock this bad boy for days. we dont recommend it, but you totally could" - with a random fact attached to it.

One hoodie's fact reads: "all swans in england belong to the queen."

Well, Biebs, not only are we puzzled by what on Earth the swans in England have to do with a corduroy hoodie, but we've got news for you. That is not even technically true. Oh dear.

Drew House Bad luck for beige fans - the website appears to show that everything has sold out already

The cheapest item comes in at $48 (£36) for a T-shirt, which Bieber suggests you should buy in a size too big for you.

"big up! for a relaxed fit we suggest going a size up," suggests the website.

The most expensive pieces are the corduroy trousers and shirt, both coming in at $148 (£112).

Why Drew House? Well, Drew is the What Do You Mean star's middle name, so we're going to guess that's why.

The singer has been photographed wearing clothing from the line himself.

