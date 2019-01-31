Toy Story 4: Emotional peek behind the scenes on final day

Twitter/@tomhanks

The Toy Story 4 cast have shared emotional behind-the-scenes pictures, as they finished recording their voiceovers for the final film.

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Tony Hale paid tribute to the Disney/Pixar films on social media.

"Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional. Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story....man its got everything," said Tim Allen, who is the voice of Buzz Lightyear.

Tom Hanks, who plays Woody, shared the picture above, saying: "Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond."

Tony Hale, who does the voice for the brand new character Forky, added: "Final day recording Toy Story 4 with these wonderful people. Can't wait for everyone to see it! #forkylives."

Twitter/@MrTonyHale Tony Hale, who voices the new character Forky, tweeted this picture of members of the Toy Story 4 team

Later, 'Buzz' sent a tweet to 'Woody' saying: "Woody it's Buzz let's have lunch."

People responded suggesting they should go to Pizza Planet!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. First look at the Toy Story 4 teaser (November 2018) - Pictures from Disney / Pixar animations

Lots of fans got emotional watching the stars reflect on their final day.

"When toys keep their promises. Best friends for life ❤️ #yougotafriendinme #toystory4," said one.

"To infinity 🚀 And beyond. 💜 Thank you for taking us all on the journey of a lifetime," added another.

Are you looking forward to seeing Toy Story 4? Have you seen the first three films - what did you think of them? Let us know in the comments below!