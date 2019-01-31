Brexit: How to stop adults arguing over it

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to stop adults arguing over Brexit!

It's over two years since adults voted for the UK to leave a group of countries called the European Union (the EU).

The result divided the country then and it still does.

Some people want the UK to leave, others don't.

There are also arguments over how we should leave.

The Prime Minister is still trying to secure a Brexit plan which is supported by both the EU and MPs here in the UK.

So what's your advice for adults who just can't agree when it comes to Brexit? Let us know in the comments.