This January many people have been taking part in something called "Veganuary" - a challenge to eat a vegan diet for 31 days.

A vegan is someone who does not eat or use any animal products.

Unlike a vegetarian diet - where people don't eat meat or fish - a vegan diet avoids all animal products like dairy, eggs and honey as well as meat and fish.

Tasha has been to meet 10-year-old Omari who is a vegan chef and has his own vegan food business.