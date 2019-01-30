play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 13:48
image

British Photography Awards 2018: Check out award-winning pictures

The British Photography Awards, founded in 2017, have announced their winners and the photos are pretty spectacular. Check out some of them below.
This year, over 3,700 British photographers submitted their work to a team of expert judges. Adrian Clarke took home the award for Best Birdlife Photographer with this amazing image, which he called Flashdance.
Flashdance - Adrian Clarke - Best Birdlife Photographer.Adrian Clarke
Birds weren't the only animals to feature in the winners list, though. Lucien Harris won the award for Best Macro Photographer (close-up shots) for this picture called Field of Wings. I think with all the snow outside that it's safe to say Lucien didn't take this picture all that recently!
Field of Wings - Lucien Harris - Best Macro Photographer.Verity Stockdale
Sixteen awards were given in total, including one to Claire Armitage for this image which got her the prize of Best Selfie Photographer. It's much better than some of the ones we take on our phones back at Newsround HQ, that's for sure!
Chaotic - Claire Armitage - Best Selfie Photographer.Claire Armitage
There was also a category for portrait photography, which was won by Sarah Wilkes for this close-up shot entitled Simple Beauty, portraying a young girl with curly hair, striking freckles, and deep, brown eyes.
Simple Beauty - Sarah Wilkes - Best Portrait Photographer.Sarah Wilkes
It's never easy taking pictures of sport when people are moving incredibly quickly, but it was no problem for Miek Egerton who took home an award for Best Sports Photographer for this impressive shot of someone heading down a luge track.
Luge - Mike Egerton - Best Sports Photographer.Mike Egerton
Another winning picture which perfectly captured motion is this shot by Aaron Storrey, which won the Best Wedding Photographer group called Chloe & Joe's First Dance for obvious reasons. It certainly looks like a good party!
Chloe & Joe's First Dance - Aaron Storrey - Best Wedding Photographer.Aaron Storrey
On top of the overall winners which were chosen by a panel of expert judges, the competition also ran People's Choice Awards, which allowed members of the public to vote for the pictures which they liked the best. This shot by Filip Gierlinski was selected to win the portrait category.
Embe - Filip Gierlinski - People's Choice Portrait Photography.Filip Gierlinski
Around 74,000 voted in the People's Choice Awards and in the Water Life Photography category, Dan Charity took home the prize for this incredible picture of a whale shark underwater. We hope he managed to get out of the way - that's quite an underwater crowd!
Whale Shark - Dan Charity - People's Choice Water Life Photography.Dan Charity
It's hard to tell at first what this is, but that's because this is the People's Choice winner of the macro category. This shot is called Veil and it was captured by a photographer called Adam Karnacz.
Veil - Adam Karnacz - People's Choice Macro Photography.Adam Karnacz

More like this

photograph of medieval island commune of Mont Saint-Michel
image

Historic Photographer of The Year 2018 winners revealed

A close up of a beetle
image

British Wildlife Photography Award winners 2018

Ipad shown taking a picture of American alligator
play
1:03

Top tips for taking photos of wild animals

Top Stories

A dog plays in the snow

Has it snowed where you live?

comments
9
A walker enjoys the snow in the mountains near Killakee, to the south east of Dublin.

Snow forecast: What is a weather warning?

comments
3
Child making a snow angel

Send us your snowy pics!

comments
Newsround Home