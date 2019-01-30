British Photography Awards 2018: Check out award-winning pictures
The British Photography Awards, founded in 2017, have announced their winners and the photos are pretty spectacular. Check out some of them below.
This year, over 3,700 British photographers submitted their work to a team of expert judges. Adrian Clarke took home the award for Best Birdlife Photographer with this amazing image, which he called Flashdance.
Adrian Clarke
Birds weren't the only animals to feature in the winners list, though. Lucien Harris won the award for Best Macro Photographer (close-up shots) for this picture called Field of Wings. I think with all the snow outside that it's safe to say Lucien didn't take this picture all that recently!
Verity Stockdale
Sixteen awards were given in total, including one to Claire Armitage for this image which got her the prize of Best Selfie Photographer. It's much better than some of the ones we take on our phones back at Newsround HQ, that's for sure!
Claire Armitage
There was also a category for portrait photography, which was won by Sarah Wilkes for this close-up shot entitled Simple Beauty, portraying a young girl with curly hair, striking freckles, and deep, brown eyes.
Sarah Wilkes
It's never easy taking pictures of sport when people are moving incredibly quickly, but it was no problem for Miek Egerton who took home an award for Best Sports Photographer for this impressive shot of someone heading down a luge track.
Mike Egerton
Another winning picture which perfectly captured motion is this shot by Aaron Storrey, which won the Best Wedding Photographer group called Chloe & Joe's First Dance for obvious reasons. It certainly looks like a good party!
Aaron Storrey
On top of the overall winners which were chosen by a panel of expert judges, the competition also ran People's Choice Awards, which allowed members of the public to vote for the pictures which they liked the best. This shot by Filip Gierlinski was selected to win the portrait category.
Filip Gierlinski
Around 74,000 voted in the People's Choice Awards and in the Water Life Photography category, Dan Charity took home the prize for this incredible picture of a whale shark underwater. We hope he managed to get out of the way - that's quite an underwater crowd!
Dan Charity
It's hard to tell at first what this is, but that's because this is the People's Choice winner of the macro category. This shot is called Veil and it was captured by a photographer called Adam Karnacz.