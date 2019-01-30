play
LEGO Works Exhibition: Creations go on display in Costa Rica

Last updated at 16:50
LEGO Works Exhibition: Structures go on display in Costa Rica

Costa Ricans are excited about a new LEGO exhibition that has arrived in South America.

"The Brickman Experience" displays 88 structures made up of 5 MILLION bricks, with exhibits ranging from artwork to supercars.

The Brickman is a team of LEGO artists directed by Ryan McNaught, a certified professional and one of only 14 in the world.

As well as admiring the big displays, fans can have a go at making their own.

Ferrari car made of Lego pieces during the LEGO Works ExhibitionEZEQUIEL BECERRA
Ferrari car made of Lego pieces during the LEGO Works Exhibition

"We have come here to this Lego exhibition… the first in Latin America.. and my family, children and I are all very excited to be here - to see each exhibit", said Carolina Murillo.

"Everything is linked to our childhood, and being able to make figures ourselves allows us to leave here today feeling very happy."

Cruise ShipEZEQUIEL BECERRA
Visitors admire a LEGO cruise ship on display

