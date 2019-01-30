LEGO Works Exhibition: Creations go on display in Costa Rica

Costa Ricans are excited about a new LEGO exhibition that has arrived in South America.
"The Brickman Experience" displays 88 structures made up of 5 MILLION bricks, with exhibits ranging from artwork to supercars.
The Brickman is a team of LEGO artists directed by Ryan McNaught, a certified professional and one of only 14 in the world.
As well as admiring the big displays, fans can have a go at making their own.
"We have come here to this Lego exhibition… the first in Latin America.. and my family, children and I are all very excited to be here - to see each exhibit", said Carolina Murillo.
"Everything is linked to our childhood, and being able to make figures ourselves allows us to leave here today feeling very happy."
