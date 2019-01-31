play
A mysterious object has been spotted floating on the edge of the solar system

Scientists have discovered a mysterious object on the edge of the solar system.

It's the first time astronomers have ever seen something like it, even though it's been predicted for over 70 years.

They think the discovery can help solve the age-old debate of how the planets in our solar system are formed.

The two Japanese astronomers who spotted the object did so using just two tiny telescopes.

Why is the discovery important?
Solar System.Getty Images

It was found in the Kuiper Belt - that's a collection of small objects floating beyond the planet of Neptune.

The Kuiper Belt is thought to contain the last remaining bits of the early solar system from 4.6 billion years ago.

Scientists hope the new discovery will help us find out more about what the solar system was like before the planets were formed.

