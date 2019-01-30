Comic Relief: What's happening this year?

Getty Images Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief this year

It's not long until Comic Relief 2019 - and we now know some of the stars who will be taking part.

On Friday 15 March, there will be a special programme at 7pm on BBC One featuring shows, sketches and challenges, all to raise money for the charity, which works to change the lives of vulnerable people and communities both in the UK and abroad.

So what's happening for Red Nose Day this year?

Kilimanjaro: The Return

One of the main Comic Relief challenges this year will a group of celebrities attempting to climb Mount Kilimanjaro - the highest mountain in Africa.

The stars taking part are:

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas

TV presenters Dan Walker, Alexander Armstrong and Anita Rani

Love Island's Dani Dyer

NFL sports pundit Osi Umenyiora

Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls

The group are set to climb the 19,000ft-mountain in February and their trip will be documented in a one-hour programme, which will be shown on BBC One on 14 March. The One Show will also be tracking the group's progress each night as their expedition unfolds.

It is set to take them about eight days.

Getty Images Mount Kilimanjaro is one of the most famous mountains in the world

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne said: "It's so amazing to be part of this challenge for Comic Relief. I can't wait to get to the top of Kilimanjaro, and knowing that we are doing it for Comic Relief makes it incredibly special."

Jade added: "The nerves are certainly starting to kick in for the climb, but I'm lucky I will have Leigh-Anne up there with me and I can't wait to get stuck in with everyone!"

The expedition takes place 10 years after another Kilimanjaro climb led by Gary Barlow, which raised £1.5 million for Comic Relief - Kilimanjaro: The Big Red Nose Climb. Chris Moyles, Fearne Cotton and Cheryl also took part on this trip.

One Red Nose Day And A Wedding

We also know that Comic Relief 2019 is reuniting the cast of a classic film Four Weddings and a Funeral, which was originally made in 1994.

It is going to be called One Red Nose Day And A Wedding, and will feature Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star Lily James.

Getty Images Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star Lily James is starring in a special film for Red Nose Day this year

It follows on from Red Nose Day Actually, which was follow-up to the film Love Actually, made for Comic Relief in 2017.

Special comedy gig

There will also be a special comedy gig taking place at Wembley Arena on 28 February, featuring Russell Howard, Jimmy Carr, John Bishop, Sir Lenny Henry and Alan Carr.

All of the profits from the ticket sales will be going to Comic Relief.

Howard said: "Gigs like this are great as they help Comic Relief raise vital funds that enable them to help people here in the UK and around the world."

Celebrity Apprentice

There will be a special edition of The Apprentice, led by Lord Sugar and his trusty advisors Baroness Brady and Claude Littner.

We don't know which celebrities will be taking part in this yet, though.

Press Association Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas is set to head up Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief

As more information about what is happening is released, we will let you know.

What are you doing for Red Nose Day?

We want to know if you have any plans for Red Nose Day this year.

Are you raising any money at home or at school? Let us know in the comments below!