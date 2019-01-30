Comic Relief: What's happening this year?

It's not long until Comic Relief 2019 - and we now know some of the stars who will be taking part.
On Friday 15 March, there will be a special programme at 7pm on BBC One featuring shows, sketches and challenges, all to raise money for the charity, which works to change the lives of vulnerable people and communities both in the UK and abroad.
So what's happening for Red Nose Day this year?
One of the main Comic Relief challenges this year will a group of celebrities attempting to climb Mount Kilimanjaro - the highest mountain in Africa.
The stars taking part are:
- Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock
- Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas
- TV presenters Dan Walker, Alexander Armstrong and Anita Rani
- Love Island's Dani Dyer
- NFL sports pundit Osi Umenyiora
- Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls
The group are set to climb the 19,000ft-mountain in February and their trip will be documented in a one-hour programme, which will be shown on BBC One on 14 March. The One Show will also be tracking the group's progress each night as their expedition unfolds.
It is set to take them about eight days.
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne said: "It's so amazing to be part of this challenge for Comic Relief. I can't wait to get to the top of Kilimanjaro, and knowing that we are doing it for Comic Relief makes it incredibly special."
Jade added: "The nerves are certainly starting to kick in for the climb, but I'm lucky I will have Leigh-Anne up there with me and I can't wait to get stuck in with everyone!"
The expedition takes place 10 years after another Kilimanjaro climb led by Gary Barlow, which raised £1.5 million for Comic Relief - Kilimanjaro: The Big Red Nose Climb. Chris Moyles, Fearne Cotton and Cheryl also took part on this trip.
We also know that Comic Relief 2019 is reuniting the cast of a classic film Four Weddings and a Funeral, which was originally made in 1994.
It is going to be called One Red Nose Day And A Wedding, and will feature Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star Lily James.
It follows on from Red Nose Day Actually, which was follow-up to the film Love Actually, made for Comic Relief in 2017.
There will also be a special comedy gig taking place at Wembley Arena on 28 February, featuring Russell Howard, Jimmy Carr, John Bishop, Sir Lenny Henry and Alan Carr.
All of the profits from the ticket sales will be going to Comic Relief.
Howard said: "Gigs like this are great as they help Comic Relief raise vital funds that enable them to help people here in the UK and around the world."
There will be a special edition of The Apprentice, led by Lord Sugar and his trusty advisors Baroness Brady and Claude Littner.
We don't know which celebrities will be taking part in this yet, though.
As more information about what is happening is released, we will let you know.
We want to know if you have any plans for Red Nose Day this year.
Are you raising any money at home or at school? Let us know in the comments below!
Comments