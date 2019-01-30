play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 08:16
image

Polar vortex warning as US freezes over

Temperatures are absolutely plummeting in the US this week as forecasters warn of a once-in-a-generation deep freeze called a polar vortex.
Millions of people in the US are being warned not to go outside as the nation faces some of the coldest weather for a generation. A state of emergency has been declared in Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois, and even in Alabama and Mississippi, which are further south where the weather is usually milder.
Snow emergency sign.AFP
Judah Cohen, a storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research, explained how the sub-zero temperatures across the US are due to a sudden warming above the North Pole which forced a polar vortex - a spinning pool of cold air - to head south.
View from the North Avenue Beach at Lake Michigan.Reuters
The sub-zero temperatures had already blanketed parts of Canada, where the famous Niagara Falls even froze over! Now, millions of US citizens are being affected by the cold snap with companies and schools closing, and people being told to wrap up warm and stay inside where possible.
Icicles seen in Minneapolis.AFP
In the state of Iowa, people have to been told to "avoid taking deep breaths and to minimise talking" if they go outside. In some places, it is set to be so cold that the National Weather Service has said that frostbite could be possible after just 10 minutes of being outside.
A person with a walker goes over snow in Detroit, Michigan.AFP
Chicago is set to be one of the worst affected cities by the freezing temperatures, with much of the Chicago River freezing over. Officials are saying that it could get as cold as -33C, but winds will make it feel even colder - more like -45C. Temperatures in the city are expected to drop so much that it is due to be even colder than Antarctica!
Aerial view of Chicago River.WLS/ABC
In this picture, airport staff can be seen working to remove ice from a plane in Chicago. More than 1,100 flights into or out of the US on Tuesday were cancelled, including some to Georgia in Atlanta, which is where the Super Bowl is due to take place on Sunday.
Workers de-ice a Southwest Airline's aircraft at Midway Airport.Getty Images

More like this

Niagara Falls freezes over
image

See Niagara Falls frozen over

A car drives through the snow in the UK

Will it snow? Find out what the weather story is where you live

Child making a snow angel

It's snowing! We want photos of the snow where you live

Top Stories

A car drives through the snow in the UK

It's snowed - A LOT!

comments
6
A walker enjoys the snow in the mountains near Killakee, to the south east of Dublin.

Snow forecast: What is a weather warning?

comments
Child making a snow angel

Send us your snowy pics!

comments
Newsround Home