Spider-Man update features Bag-Man suit

Marvel This strong look is called the Bombastic Bag-Man suit

Marvel's Spider-Man has released a new patch update for the game, updating Spidey's wardrobe to include two new suits, but we know what you're thinking: why does he have a bag on his head?!

No, it's not just a fashion faux pas, or a result of Spider-Man abandoning a big shop half way through.

The suit is known as the Bombastic Bag-Man, and it's actually a throwback to earlier comics featuring the Fantastic Four.

He was hanging out with the FF, when he discovered that the black suit he was wearing was actually an alien symbiote (which later turned Eddie Brock into Venom).

Getty Images Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four have a long history together

Once the team helped him remove it, he would have been… well, pretty cold without a suit! So they let him wear one of their blue Fantastic Four suits.

Unfortunately, the FF costumes don't have masks because their identities aren't secret like Spider-Man's is, so they had to improvise! Guess a paper bag was the closest thing to a mask that they had.

The game's update also includes a suave black and white suit, which is what he wore when he joined the Future Foundation.

The Future Foundation was an organisation set up by Mister Fantastic (of the Fantastic Four) to help create a better future for the world.

Marvel

Both suits are free with the new update, which is available now.