McDonald's has changed the Big Mac recipe and the reaction is mixed

Getty Images The Big Mac is changing after 50 years

McDonald's has changed its Big Mac recipe for the first time in 50 years - by adding bacon!

The beef burger is usually made with a secret sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and comes on a sesame seed bun.

But now, it's also going to have two slices of bacon for a short amount of time.

The reaction online has been mixed with some liking the change, and others saying that changes shouldn't be made to things that aren't broken.

It's not the first time a major food company has decided to change an iconic product. Here are five of our favourites...

New Coke

Getty Images An advertisement for New Coke back in 1985

Whether it's Cherry Coke, Vanilla Coke or Coke Life, the fizzy drink company, Coca-Cola has tried it all.

Back in 1985, Coca-Cola decided to change its original recipe for the first time in 99 years. They wanted to make a sweeter version of Coca-Cola called "New Coke".

The taste tests they did suggested they were onto a winner. However, they underestimated just how much people loved the original recipe and it became an absolute nightmare for the company.

Nearly 40,000 Americans wrote into Coca-Cola to complain about the change and the company quickly backtracked three months later.

However, to this day, Coca-Cola argue that the move was an absolute masterstroke because sales of its original Coca-Cola boomed after its return.

Irn Bru

Getty Images

The changes brought in by the 2018 Sugar Tax has affected many companies.

It's forced makers of sugary drinks to either reduce the amount of sugar in their products or face putting their prices up.

One company who decided to change their recipe was Irn Bru. They reduced the sugar in their drink by 50% and replaced it with sweetener.

When fans of the iconic Scottish drink heard about the change, they started to buy up loads of the old recipe stock.

Change.org Here's the petition to stop Irn Bru's recipe changing

An online petition calling for a stop the change managed to get over 50,000 signatures.

Despite this, it seems you can't keep a loyal Irn Bru drinker away from the orange stuff - the company says it expects its sales to be better this year than last year.

Toblerone

The 150g Toblerone features larger gaps between its triangles

It all kicked off in 2016 when the makers of Toblerone, Mondelez International, decided to make the gaps in-between the chocolate bar bigger.

It was an attempt to make the Toblerone weigh less so the company didn't have to raise its prices.

However, fans of the bumpy bar weren't impressed and lots said they felt short-changed by the slimmed down Toblerone.

In 2018, the company restored the Toblerone to its former glory.

Creme Egg

Getty Images

Fans of the Creme Egg were 'shell-shocked' when the company revealed it had changed its recipe in 2015.

A spokesperson for the makers Cadbury's said: "It's no longer Dairy Milk. It is similar, but not exactly Dairy Milk".

A new chocolate was chosen that contained less cocoa.

Fans of the gooey chocolate treat weren't happy with the change and the BBC reported later reported that sales had dropped by millions of pounds.

KFC Fries

Getty Images

It's not very often that a company reads its reviews on social media and actually changes its products as a result.

But, in 2018, KFC decided to change its chips recipe after receiving lots of complaints on Twitter from fans who said they were a bit naff.

KFC even created an advertising campaign explaining that they'd listened to people and promised to bring in the ultimate fries.

@upgrade_music Lots of fans tweeted KFC about their tweets

@KFC_UKI Here's KFC's response!

A KFC spokesperson, Jack Hinchcliffe, said: "We heard the nation's outcry. We read the brutal tweets. We had to step up our fries game."

The jury is still out on the new fries and the reaction has been mixed online.