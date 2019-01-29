The big crust debate? What to do with your leftover crusts

Getty Images

Are you always getting told to eat your crusts? Do you eat them or bin them?

Here's some food for thought: we waste 1.2 billion bread crusts each year in the UK. That means on average a family throws away a loaf of bread a month. What! That's a *lot* of bread.

According to research by North London Waste Authority, one in five of us turn up their noses at the crust or the end of bread and it's the under-24s who are fussiest!

Did you know that the crust is the most healthy part of a loaf. It's full of antioxidants which are good for your heart health and may also help to lower your risk of infection.

But we knead (sorry) to know: Do you like crusts? Do you eat them or throw them away?

And to help encourage you to NOT throw them away if you're a non-crust eater, here are some tips on what to do with your leftover crusts. Remember always to get help for an adult when cutting or using an oven.

How about making bread crust snacks? All you have to do is sprinkle left over crusts with parmesan, thyme, salt and pepper and then wait for them to crisp in the oven or if you want a sweeter snack cover with butter, sugar and cinnamon.

Or what about some yummy crispy croutons - chop the crust into bite-sized chunks and drizzle with herbs and garlic They can be fried or popped in the oven and then kept in an airtight container and added to make salads more tasty.

You can also make breadcrumbs with them but using either a blender or a grater.