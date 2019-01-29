Andy Murray: Tennis star has hip operation

Andy Murray Instagram

Andy Murray has revealed that he has had hip surgery, which could mean that he might not be able to compete at Wimbledon this year.

Earlier in January, he was knocked out of the Australian Open and said he might have to retire from tennis in 2019 because of a hip problem that he's been really struggling with for nearly two years.

The 31-year-old had said that he could delay surgery and appear at the All England Club for a final time later this year, or opt for a hip resurfacing operation and hope for a positive outcome.

"I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning," he posted on his Instagram. "Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain."

This is the second round of surgery that he's had, as the first did not solve the problem.

Murray made a long-awaited comeback at Queen's last summer, but then pulled out of Wimbledon.

We wish Andy well and fingers crossed for a positive outcome.