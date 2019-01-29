Amazing female record breakers: Ariana Grande makes Billboard history

Getty Images Ariana Grande has made Billboard history with her new song 7 Rings

Ariana Grande has made US chart history with her new song 7 Rings.

The singer is the first artist whose first two Number Ones both debuted at number one, according to Billboard, the people who oversee the American music charts.

Ariana took to social media to say: "Our second number one debut in three months. i love the people i made these songs with more than words can express."

To mark her achievement, we're taking a look at incredible women who have broken records and secured themselves a place in the history books.

Peggy Whitson - Most time spent in space

NASA

In April 2017, Peggy took astronaut Jeff Williams' record of 534 days spent in space, when she reached the milestone of spending almost a year and a half of her life outside of Earth's atmosphere.

US President Donald Trump called Peggy Whitson and told her that her achievement was a "glorious day in the history of space flight".

It's not the only record that she holds, though. At 57, she is also the oldest woman to have gone to space, has carried out the most spacewalks by a woman and is also the first woman to command the International Space Station twice.

Malala Yousafzai - Youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner

Getty Images

One of the most famous rights campaigners in the world also happens to be one of the youngest.

At just 17 years old (and 2 months and 23 days), Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai became the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Over the years, she has worked tirelessly to promote girls' rights to have an education, despite being physically attacked by the Taliban for doing so.

Jacqueline Cochran - Most aviation records

Getty Images

This pilot holds more aviation records than any person.

She was the first woman to fly a bomber across the Atlantic in 1941, the first female pilot to break the sound barrier in 1953, and the first woman to land and take off from an aircraft carrier.

What makes her achievement all the more impressive is that that her family were not very wealthy at all and she had very little formal education.

Jeanne Louise Calment - The oldest person ever

Guinness World Records

Living until the ripe old age of 122 years and 164 days allowed Jeanne Louise Calment to take the crown for the oldest person to have ever lived.

The French woman was born on 21 February 1875 and died at a nursing home in Arles in the south of France on 4 August 1997.

There are accounts of people living even longer, but these haven't been proved.

Marjorie Gestring - Youngest Olympic gold medal winner

Getty Images

At the age of 13 years and 268 days, Majorie took home the Olympic gold for springboard diving in 1936.

She was unable to try to defend her title as World War II meant that the 1940 and 1944 Olympics were postponed. By the time she reached the 1948 London Games, her talent had faded so she didn't get the gold again.

But her record still stands today.

Georgia Broadwick - First freefall parachute jump

Getty Images

The first person to freefall from a plane before deploying a parachute was a woman called Georgia Broadwick. She did it on behalf of the US Army back in 1914 - and it was actually accidental!

She was well known at the time for her stunts parachuting out of balloons. The army got in touch for her help as, with World War I going on, many pilots were losing their lives as they had no way of escaping from a falling plane.

She demonstrated escaping a plane with three jumps, but her fourth didn't actually go to plan, and she ended up having to cut herself loose, freefall and then open the parachute by hand. This because the first freefall parachute jump in history.

Serena Williams - Most Grand slam titles in Open era

AFP/Getty Images

In 2017, Serena Williams took the title for most Grand Slam titles ever won during the Open era after she triumphed in the final of the Australian Open.

Australian player Margaret Court has the overall record with 24 Grand Slam titles, but this was before the 'Open Era', which is when professional players were allowed to compete.

JK Rowling - Fastest selling book in history

AFP

We'll give you one guess which series of books this might be!

According to the Guinness World Records, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - the seventh and final book in the Harry Potter series - sold 8.3 million copies in its first 24 hours on sale.

That's a whopping 345,833 books per hour!