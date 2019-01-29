World Youth Day: Pope Francis gives young people inspirational speech

Reuters

Pope Francis has given a speech to 700,000 people in Panama for World Youth Day, in which he has encouraged young people to love others and follow their dreams.

He praised everyone who had taken part in the day, saying that it was good how people had come together and turned their back on the idea of being divided or rejecting people because they are different.

Speaking in Italian, the Pope explained how people don't need to "look alike, or think the same way, or do the same things, listen to the same music or wear the same football shirt" to come together.

He talked about the value of people coming together as "brothers and sisters", of keeping that feeling alive, of chasing dreams and loving everyone.

So we want to know, what's the best advice that you've ever been given by someone? Who gave it to you? And how does it help you in life? Let us know in the comments below! Or email us at newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk