Will it snow? Find out what the story is where you live

Last updated at 07:28
A man walks his dog through the park as some areas of the United Kingdom see the first snow of the year, on January 23, 2019 in High Wycombe, United Kingdom.Getty Images
It won't be the first UK snow of 2019 - this is how much High Wycombe experienced last week

The Met Office is warning air blown 2,500 miles from near the North Pole is set to bring low-level snow and ice around the UK.

It's likely to cause travel disruption across the UK on Tuesday, with roads and railways likely to be affected.

Heathrow and Gatwick Airports have snowploughs and snow-blowers ready try to and prevent flights being cancelled.

The rest of the UK is expected to see the impact from midday, with up to 10cm (4in) of snowfall on higher ground.

A yellow weather warning came into force from 01:00 GMT in west and southern Scotland, as well as north-west England.

Yellow weather warnings are also in place for Wales and the north and west of England from midday until 11:00 on Wednesday.

A third yellow weather warning for the South East, the Midlands, and East Anglia, will take effect from 21:00 on Tuesday to midday on Wednesday, and warns of "possibly heavy" snow at times.

Members of the public make their way through a snow shower in the West End on January 22, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.Getty Images
This was the scene in Glasgow on Tuesday last week, but more snow is on the way

The Met Office said there was a "slight chance" that some rural communities could be cut off and a "small chance" that power cuts may occur and mobile phone coverage could be affected.

Drivers are being warned against travelling in the worst conditions with RAC spokesman Simon Williams saying: "The worst cold weather travel chaos since last winter's Beast from the East is expected.

"If you must travel, pack a blanket, shovel and food in case you get stuck."

Police Scotland told drivers to plan ahead and make sure they have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water "in the event you are delayed for several hours".

There has already been significant snowfall in some parts of the Highlands and the snow gates on the A939 between Cock Bridge and Tomintoul were closed on Monday afternoon.

