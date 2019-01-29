Will it snow? Find out what the story is where you live

The Met Office is warning air blown 2,500 miles from near the North Pole is set to bring low-level snow and ice around the UK.
It's likely to cause travel disruption across the UK on Tuesday, with roads and railways likely to be affected.
Heathrow and Gatwick Airports have snowploughs and snow-blowers ready try to and prevent flights being cancelled.
The rest of the UK is expected to see the impact from midday, with up to 10cm (4in) of snowfall on higher ground.
A yellow weather warning came into force from 01:00 GMT in west and southern Scotland, as well as north-west England.
Yellow weather warnings are also in place for Wales and the north and west of England from midday until 11:00 on Wednesday.
A third yellow weather warning for the South East, the Midlands, and East Anglia, will take effect from 21:00 on Tuesday to midday on Wednesday, and warns of "possibly heavy" snow at times.
The Met Office said there was a "slight chance" that some rural communities could be cut off and a "small chance" that power cuts may occur and mobile phone coverage could be affected.
Drivers are being warned against travelling in the worst conditions with RAC spokesman Simon Williams saying: "The worst cold weather travel chaos since last winter's Beast from the East is expected.
"If you must travel, pack a blanket, shovel and food in case you get stuck."
Police Scotland told drivers to plan ahead and make sure they have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water "in the event you are delayed for several hours".
There has already been significant snowfall in some parts of the Highlands and the snow gates on the A939 between Cock Bridge and Tomintoul were closed on Monday afternoon.
