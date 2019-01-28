X Games Aspen 2019: The teens carving it up this winter

Getty Images

The Winter X Games are an annual extreme sports competition that take place in the USA.

Sportsmen and women from all over the world compete in events, including Ski Slopestyle, Snowboard Superpipe and Ski Big Air.

This year's winter contest took place from 24-27 January in Aspen, Colorado.

But who were the teens who stood out at the Winter X Games 2019?

Kelly Sildaru

Getty Images

Age: 16

Country: Estonia

Sport: Skiing

Facts: She started competing in X Games when she was 13. She's the youngest competitor to win a gold at the X Games. This year she won three medals in just 25 hours!

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Getty Images

Age: 17

Country: New Zealand

Sport: Snowboarding

Facts: She was a reserve for the competition and got the call last minute. Zoi won gold!

Red Gerard

Getty Images

Age: 18

Country: USA

Sport: Snowboarding

Facts: He won gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Red even has his own snowboarding park in his garden to practice on!

Mathilde Gremaud

Getty Images

Age: 18

Country: Switzerland

Sport: Skiing

Facts: Mathilde won gold in the Women's Ski Big Air category. She started skiing when she was two-years-old!