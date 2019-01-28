play
Watch Newsround

X Games Aspen 2019: The teens carving it up this winter

Last updated at 16:47
Roope Tonteri of Finland competes during the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle final at the 2019 Winter X Games on January 26, 2019 in Aspen, Colorado.Getty Images

The Winter X Games are an annual extreme sports competition that take place in the USA.

Sportsmen and women from all over the world compete in events, including Ski Slopestyle, Snowboard Superpipe and Ski Big Air.

This year's winter contest took place from 24-27 January in Aspen, Colorado.

But who were the teens who stood out at the Winter X Games 2019?

Kelly Sildaru
Kelly SildaruGetty Images

Age: 16

Country: Estonia

Sport: Skiing

Facts: She started competing in X Games when she was 13. She's the youngest competitor to win a gold at the X Games. This year she won three medals in just 25 hours!

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott
Zoi Sadowski-SynnottGetty Images

Age: 17

Country: New Zealand

Sport: Snowboarding

Facts: She was a reserve for the competition and got the call last minute. Zoi won gold!

Red Gerard
Redmond GerardGetty Images

Age: 18

Country: USA

Sport: Snowboarding

Facts: He won gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Red even has his own snowboarding park in his garden to practice on!

Mathilde Gremaud
Mathilde GremaudGetty Images

Age: 18

Country: Switzerland

Sport: Skiing

Facts: Mathilde won gold in the Women's Ski Big Air category. She started skiing when she was two-years-old!

More like this

X Games.

X Games: Five things to watch

Skiing across water
play
0:45

Ski Splash: check out this winter sport with a difference!

Billy Morgan
play
0:22

Billy Morgan's top tips for getting into snowboarding

Comments

This entry is now closed for comments.

Top Stories

Letitia Wright in Black Panther

Should we get excited for Black Panther 2?

comments
1
Stacey Dooley and Ashley Roberts.
image

The Strictly live tour looks like a blast!

Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London

How are UK laws made?

comments
Newsround Home