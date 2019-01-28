How are UK laws made and what is an amendment?

Getty Images

Parliament is where politicians meet to decide laws and make decisions for the United Kingdom.

For example, how money is spent on schools, hospitals and the police.

The Houses of Parliament are in the Palace of Westminster in London.

There are more than 1,000 rooms and more than two miles of corridors!

What are the three parts of Parliament?

The House of Commons: The most powerful of Parliament's two houses. The Commons is the most important place for Members of Parliament (MPs), who are voted in by the public, to discuss policies and make laws The House of Lords: This is Parliament's second chamber. Its main job is to 'double check' new laws to make sure they are fair and will work. People working here are not elected by the people. The Monarchy: The Queen has the final say on whether a bill becomes law. This is because the Queen is our head of state. What actually happens is that she accepts the advice of her government.

How are UK laws made?

Universal Images Group / Getty The House of Commons with its green benches

Parliament acts like a factory that makes laws. To make a law you start with a 'bill'.

You need to start with a bill, which is an idea that someone thinks will make a good law.

The idea normally comes from the government. This is called a government sponsored bill.

It can also come from an ordinary MP. If it does it is called a private member's bill.

PA The House of Lords with its red benches

The bill can start in the Commons or the Lords.

It must pass through both Houses.

Then the Queen - it always goes to the the Monarch last.

What stages are there to pass a bill?

First Reading

PA

Writing a bill is called drafting. The bill must be written carefully as mistakes could produce a law that was unfair or had 'loopholes' that allowed people to ignore it.

Then you can formally tell everyone that you are going to start the process of making the bill into a law.

When you announce this in the Houses of Parliament it is called a first reading.

Second Reading

PA Politicians need to debate the bill in their House - either the Commons or Lords

At the second reading the bill is explained.

The reasons why the bill is needed are debated. Those people who want the bill to become law must convince others that it is worthwhile.

After the bill has been explained and talked about, there is a vote. The members of the House (Commons or Lords) will decide if the bill should continue its journey towards law.

The bill must receive over half of the votes to get past the second reading.

Committee Stage

A committee is a group of members of either House that looks at the detail of a bill and suggests changes.

There are two types of committee:

Standing Committee - a group of members that meet regularly and look at bills in a particular area of a government's work. Committee of the whole House - this is when the detail of a bill is examined by all members of a House of Parliament.

A 'committee of the whole House' is common in the House of Lords. In the Commons it is reserved for very important laws, such as those that prevent terrorism.

If either committee believes the bill needs to be made different in some way they will suggest changes called 'amendments'.

Amendments must be voted for by both Houses.

Report Stage

The committee prepares a report on the bill and explains any amendments that have been suggested.

Third Reading

AFP / Getty Images Members of Parliament must talk through why they want a new law made or not

After the committee has reported back to the House, the bill receives its third reading.

The third reading is the point when another vote is taken on the bill.

The House must decide whether it wants the bill, with its amendments, to become law.

Moving to the Other House

AFP / Getty Images The House of Lords in session discussing laws

All bills must pass through both Houses of Parliament.

If the bill started in the Commons it now moves to the Lords. If it started in the Lords it moves to the Commons.

Any changes (amendments) made have to be agreed by both Houses.

If the House of Lords votes against a bill that the Commons wants, it can be delayed for a year.

The Lords cannot permanently block a bill.

Royal Assent

Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II is involved in the final step of making a law

The Queen in her role as head of state gives Royal assent to the bill.

This is the final stage of the bill's progress in Parliament.

The bill has become an Act of Parliament. It does not necessarily become law straight away. Some acts come in to force after a set period of time.

This is to allow people to change their behaviour so they do not break the new law.