When is World Book Day?

Getty Images

World Book Day is all about...books. (No surprises there!)

The aim of it is to give every child a book of their own.

This year World Book Day is on Thursday 7 March.

It's organised by a charity and takes place in more than 100 countries all over the world (although other countries celebrate it in April).

What is World Book Day?

World Book Day is the biggest celebration of its kind.

The aim of it is to celebrate authors, books, illustrators and of course reading!

To help kids do that, book tokens are given out at schools, including some nurseries and secondary schools.

Kids who are home educated can also get the £1 tokens.

Thousands of bookshops and supermarkets get involved and the tokens can be used in stores which are taking part to get a book for free (there are ten books to choose from).

Around 15 million tokens are given out - that works out at one for nearly every child aged under 18 in the country. Now that's A LOT of books!

Getty Images

How is World Book Day celebrated?

There are lots of different ways to celebrate World Book Day.

School's are likely to have some events planned for it, whether it's a trip to the local library, classroom displays of famous characters or activities in lessons.

Lots of kids also dress up in costumes and go to school as their favourite characters.

Imagine doing maths dressed as Mr Stink or science as Harry Potter!

Is World Book Day just about dressing up?

No!

The main aim is to get young people to read and love books (sounds good to us!).

But lots of kids also enjoy dressing up for school.

Let's face it, it's not everyday you can go to lessons as Willy Wonka, Paddington Bear or Gangsta Granny.

Often schools will ask pupils who come in costume to donate money to a charity, such as Book Aid International, which means books can be sent to children in other countries.

Getty Images

Why do we have World Book Day?

It can be a lot of fun if you get to dress up in school, meet an author or just spend some time reading a good book.

Many also think it's pretty important.

Some children might not like reading or struggle with it.

There'll also be some children who don't have their own books at home, so this might mean they can get their first book.

The World Book Day charity did some research in 2016 and found that for 1 in 4 kids, the book they bought with their token was the first one they owned.

It also found that the day inspired lots of kids to read more.

Let us know your favourite book in the comments below. We'd also love to hear about which characters you're going to dress up as this year!