BLACKPINK announce UK tour date and location

Last updated at 14:19
Blackpink.Getty Images

BLACKPINK are heading to the UK for the first time.

It's part of their European tour which is happening across 10 dates in May.

They'll be performing at London's Wembley Arena on May 22.

As well as their European tour, BLACKPINK are going to be the first K-Pop group ever to perform at American festival, Coachella later this summer.

Last week, they became the most watched K-pop band on YouTube, for their video "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du". In doing so, they overtook fellow K-Pop band BTS.

  • Comment number 1. Posted by TheFandomGirl

    28 Jan 2019 18:30
    That's so awesome, although I prefer BTS

