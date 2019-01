"The Brickman Experience" is a new LEGO Works Exhibition in San Jose, South America.

It is the first exhibition of its kind to South America, and many fans are flocking to see its brick-built structures.

5 MILLION LEGO bricks have been used to build 88 structures, ranging from artwork, cars and cruise liners.

The work is on display until the middle of February. Check out some of the displays here!