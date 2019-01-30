Puppy Bowl 2019: Team Ruff and Team Fluff are BACK!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Puppy Bowl 2019: Team Ruff and Fluff go head-to-head

For the 15th year in a row, Team Ruff and Team Fluff have gone head-to-head at the Puppy Bowl.

What's Puppy Bowl? Well, 93 dogs from 50 shelters around the USA competed in the game which promotes pet adoption.

For fans of American Football, highlights of the game include the 'Lombarky' trophy, a kiss cam, the 'Kitty' half-time show (meow!) and backup referee - Shirley the Sloth.

500 puppies have been featured in the annual show since it first began.

Hel-mutt's on, everyone.

The special two-hour event is broadcast against the traditional Super Bowl (the one played by humans!) in February on US TV network, Animal Planet.