Annual horn sledge race: Racers land with a bump on slopes of Bavarian Alps

Thirty two racers dressed in colourful outfits hit the slopes on Sunday to take part in the annual horn sledge race in Germany.

A popular event that attracts hundreds of people from all over Bavaria, the sledgers race downhill, building up to the big finale 'jump' that everyone is there to see.

Will they land it, or won't they? Who knows!

But they're going to give it a good go!..

Philipp Guelland Race teams can reach top speeds of up to 100km per hour.

Slipping and sliding through a narrow forest trail on a traditional two-person sledge, racers know the last test is a spectacular bump at the end of the race that will make most sledges crash.

But does that stop them? Of course not!

"It's just a blast and all our friends are there, the whole village is out there!.. It's just great fun," said Thomas Fadinger before trying his luck at the course.

The tradition dates back to 1928 when a group of sledgers came together to bet who could race down the 1.5 kilometre hillside the fastest.

Hold on tight, because things are about to get bumpy!