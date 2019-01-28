Strictly Come Dancing live tour: Pictures from behind the scenes

While it looks like everyone's having a lot of fun, the Strictly tour sure does look tiring. On 27 January, Karen Clifton posted this shot of the snoozing stars. "We are gonna sleep wherever we can," she said, explaining that they had two shows to do in one day. Phew! Fellow Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, who is currently a dance captain on The Greatest Dancer, replied: "Oh how I miss this life ❤️❤️❤️ miss you girls."