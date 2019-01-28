Strictly Come Dancing live tour: Pictures from behind the scenes
The Strictly Come Dancing live tour is travelling around the country - and the stars of the show have been sharing what they're getting up to on social media!
Lauren certainly didn't seem down about heading back into training for the live tour with her partner AJ, posting on Instagram: "Did someone say dance rehearsals with @aj11ace?!?!" The tour, which kicked off on 18 January, is seeing the dancers perform 29 shows across the country, so we're not surprised they've been practicing!
Instagram/laurensteadmann
It certainly looks like there's a lot of fun to be had backstage, with Strictly winner Stacey posting this picture of herself and Ashley grinning from ear to ear. Talking about the tour, Ashley said: "The costumes, the crowds and the cha-cha-cha! I can't wait to get my dance shoes back on for the tour. I couldn't think of a better way to start the new year."
Instagram/sjdooley
Janette shared a glitzy picture of the pros backstage ahead of the very first live show. Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden and Johannes Radebe aren't paired up with a celebrity, but are still taking part, while the other couples are Stacey and Aljaz, Ashley and Pasha, Dr Ranj and Janette, Lauren and AJ, Joe and Dianne, Graeme and Karen, and Faye and Giovanni.
Instagram/jmanrara
We can of course rely on Dr Ranj to give us a sneak peek behind the scenes of the tour on his social media - and he hasn't disappointed. Here he is with some of the guys in the show and, in true Strictly fashion, we love the look of these costumes!
Instagram/drranj
...and it's not just the costumes. Check out this incredible hair! Joe Sugg shared this snap to Instagram with the post: "Manchester! Are you ready?!" Well, your hair certainly is, that's for sure! We wonder how long it took to wash out all of that gel...
Instagram/joe_sugg
As well as spending a LOT of time in the hair department, it would appear Joe has also been taking pictures of his girlfriend Dianne, who he met on the 2018 series of Strictly. She posted this shot saying: "@joe_sugg is not just a good dancer he can also take a banging picture! Go on joe with your many talents! The designated tour photographer!"
Instagram/diannebuswell
While it looks like everyone's having a lot of fun, the Strictly tour sure does look tiring. On 27 January, Karen Clifton posted this shot of the snoozing stars. "We are gonna sleep wherever we can," she said, explaining that they had two shows to do in one day. Phew! Fellow Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, who is currently a dance captain on The Greatest Dancer, replied: "Oh how I miss this life ❤️❤️❤️ miss you girls."
Instagram/karencliftonofficial
Aside from everyone needing to sleep lots, Karen showed they can sometimes need more than shut-eye to stay on form. Here she is resting her feet in an ice bucket. Brrrr - we bet that's chilly in this winter weather!
Instagram/karencliftonofficial
While it might be exhausting, travelling around the country has its benefits, as it allows the stars to catch up with old faces. Aljaz posted this photo on Instagram with the caption "Manchester family forever", after meeting up with couple Gemma Atkinson and fellow Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, who met on Strictly in 2017 and now live in Manchester.