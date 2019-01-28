SAG Awards: Black Panther wins top film prize

Marvel Studios

Black Panther was one of the biggest films of 2018, breaking all sorts of box office records.

Now the cast can also celebrate a massive win the Screen Actors Guild Awards - for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles celebrate the best acting performances in film and television from the past year.

When collecting the prize, actor Chadwick Boseman, who plays T'Challa, teased that there might even be a sequel.

Talking about what it was like working with the cast he said: "We knew that we had something that we wanted to give and to come to work with everyday".

"That is something I wish all actors would get the opportunity to experience."

"One thing I do know, you can't have a Black Panther now without a 2 on it."

So far Marvel Studios hasn't ever officially confirmed a Black Panther sequel, but earlier this month producer Kevin Feige said it is "absolutely" going to happen.

He was keeping tight-lipped saying: "[I have] nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that."

Black Panther is the first superhero film to ever win the 'Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture' prize.

Not only did the film beat other blockbusters including A Star is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Crazy Rich Asians, but it also took the award for best stunt ensemble.

Marvel Studios who produced and distributed the film along with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, celebrated the news on Instagram

The film took more than $1bn (£794m) at the global box office within a month of its release in February 2018, was widely praised as game-changing for having a largely black cast and a black director.

With Black Panther also the first superhero film to get a nomination for best picture (and six other awards) at the Oscars, can the cast take home even more silverware?

We'll just have to wait until the big night on 25 February to find out!