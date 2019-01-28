The Greatest Dancer: Who made it through?

Thames/SYCO/BBC The three dance captains Cheryl, Matthew and Oti have now picked three acts each to go through to the live shows

The auditions are over and now The Greatest Dancer dance captains - Cheryl, Matthew and Oti - have picked their final nine.

Each captain will take three acts through to the live shows.

So who has everyone chosen?

Team Cheryl

Thames/SYCO/BBC Dane Bates Collective are one of two contemporary groups that Cheryl is taking through

Name: Dane Bates Collective

Members: Ellie, Abbie, Charlotte, Maddison, Sasha, Paige, Ruby, Hermione, Morgana

Dance style: Contemporary

Thames/SYCO/BBC Frobacks are the only street act that Cheryl has kept in the competition

Name: Frobacks

Members: Alex, Ryan, Gilly, Reece

Dance style: Street

Thames/SYCO/BBC Harry & Eleiyah are Cheryl's second contemporary act

Name: Harry & Eleiyah

Members: Well, Harry and Eleiyah!

Dance style: Contemporary

Team Matthew

Thames/SYCO/BBC Company Jinks are Matthew's only contemporary act

Name: Company Jinks

Members: Alice, Amie, Benjamin, Cruze, Hannah, Jamie, Jessie, Marisa, Megan, Miriana, Rheia, Robbie, Sam & Tyson

Dance style: Commercial

Thames/SYCO/BBC James & Oliver will also be heading through to the live shows as Matthew's only contemporary act

Name: James & Oliver

Members: Well... James and Oliver!

Dance style: Contemporary

Thames/SYCO/BBC Finally, Prospects Fraternity are Matthew only street act

Name: Prospects Fraternity

Members: Kajetan, Tafari, Keir, Mollie, Tyresse, Khyrese, Kayla, Jasina, Jaeda, Albie, Dolcie, Sienna & Laila

Dance style: Street

Team Oti

Thames/SYCO/BBC Oti is taking through one act from three different styles, with Ellie dancing contemporary

Name: Ellie

Members: Ellie, of course!

Dance style: Contemporary

Thames/SYCO/BBC KLA are the only act that has gone through dancing Latin formation

Name: KLA

Members: Clara, Ariella, Ava, Izzy, Nellie, Halle-Mai, Emily, Hannah

Dance style: Latin formation

Thames/SYCO/BBC The Globe Girls are Oti's only commercial act going through to the live shows

Name: The Globe Girls

Members: Alex, Jak, Matt, Tom & JP

Dance style: Commercial