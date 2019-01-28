The Greatest Dancer: Who made it through?

The auditions are over and now The Greatest Dancer dance captains - Cheryl, Matthew and Oti - have picked their final nine.
Each captain will take three acts through to the live shows.
So who has everyone chosen?
Name: Dane Bates Collective
Members: Ellie, Abbie, Charlotte, Maddison, Sasha, Paige, Ruby, Hermione, Morgana
Dance style: Contemporary
Name: Frobacks
Members: Alex, Ryan, Gilly, Reece
Dance style: Street
Name: Harry & Eleiyah
Members: Well, Harry and Eleiyah!
Dance style: Contemporary
Name: Company Jinks
Members: Alice, Amie, Benjamin, Cruze, Hannah, Jamie, Jessie, Marisa, Megan, Miriana, Rheia, Robbie, Sam & Tyson
Dance style: Commercial
Name: James & Oliver
Members: Well... James and Oliver!
Dance style: Contemporary
Name: Prospects Fraternity
Members: Kajetan, Tafari, Keir, Mollie, Tyresse, Khyrese, Kayla, Jasina, Jaeda, Albie, Dolcie, Sienna & Laila
Dance style: Street
Name: Ellie
Members: Ellie, of course!
Dance style: Contemporary
Name: KLA
Members: Clara, Ariella, Ava, Izzy, Nellie, Halle-Mai, Emily, Hannah
Dance style: Latin formation
Name: The Globe Girls
Members: Alex, Jak, Matt, Tom & JP
Dance style: Commercial
