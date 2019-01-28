Getty Images

Belfast Zoo has confirmed that an endangered red panda which had been reported missing has now been found "safe and well".

The animal, which is about the size of a house cat, vanished on Sunday.

Red pandas are endangered, and are also known as "lesser" pandas or "firefoxes".

The authorities said it was not an aggressive animal, but it could become defensive.

Police added: "Our curious friend has not yet learned the green cross code, so if motorists could also be vigilant!"

Did you know...? Red pandas spend most of their time up in the trees. They have sharp claws to make them great climbers and they use their long, striped tails to help them balance.

But the panda wasn't on the loose for long!

At 11.28 on Monday Belfast Zoo tweeted to say: "We are happy to report that the missing red panda has been located and is being returned to its home @BelfastZoo - thanks to everyone for their help with the search!"

When the animal was first reported missing police said it was "believed to be currently taking in the sights of beautiful Glengormley".

This got us wondering what fun adventures our panda pal might have been having. Perhaps he...

Went to see the Big Fish

Getty Images

This famous Belfast landmark is a 10-metre-long mosaic sculpture, with all the ceramic tiles decorated with texts and images telling the story of the city.

You can find it along the side of the River Lagan, and is a great place to take a selfie - whether you're a human or a panda!

Visited the Titanic Museum

Getty Images

Belfast is famous for being the place where the Titanic was built, so it'd be an obvious place for a panda to drop by if he wanted to learn more about the city's history.

You can also have afternoon tea there, and go on a ride over a virtual shipyard!

Made a trip to the Giants Causeway

Getty Images

It's made up of the 40,000 basalt stone columns left by volcanic eruptions 60 million years ago.

But the arguably more interesting explanation is that of legend.

It's said the causeway was built by the Irish giant Finn MacCool to create a bridge to the Isle of Staffa in Scotland, so he could challenge his rival Scottish giant Benandonner to a duel.

Climbed Cave Hill

Getty Images

It's only a mile down the road from Belfast Zoo so it's the perfect destination for a panda looking for adventure.

As well as giving great views over Belfast, there's also an adventure playground, and special connection to a famous storybook!

One of the rock formations is called Napoleon's Nose - believed to be the inspiration for the book Gulliver's Travels.

Went for a Chinese

Google Street View

Although the missing panda was born in Belfast Zoo June 2018, red pandas originally come from China.

Maybe the curious character was keen to learn more about its Chinese heritage with a spot of lunch.

And where could be more appropriate than the Red Panda Chinese restaurant on Belfast's Great Victoria Street?

(Other Chinese restaurants are available!)