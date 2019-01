Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has beaten Rafael Nadal to win his seventh Australian Open title.

Djokovic stormed to victory with a 6-3 6-2 6-3 win and fell to his knees in celebration.

It's Djokovic's third Grand Slam title in a row, which he won in two hours and four minutes.

The current Wimbledon and US Open champion claimed his 15th Grand Slam title in total.

Djokovic has won 13 of his past 16 meetings with Nadal, who has not beaten the Serb on a hard court since the US Open final in 2013.