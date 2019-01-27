Duke of Edinburgh says sorry for car crash

Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh, who is the Queen's husband, has said sorry to a woman who was injured in a car crash he was involved in, near Sandringham in Norfolk.

The 97 year- old had been driving on a road called the A149, close to the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk on 17 January when he was involved in the crash.

Emma Fairweather was left injured after Prince Phillip's Land Rover Freelander collided with a Kia driven by Ms Fairweather's friend, when he pulled out of a driveway.

Prince Philip wrote a letter to Ms Fairweather saying that he was "deeply sorry" and wished her a "speedy recovery".

The 97-year-old suggested he did not see the car she was a passenger in because of bright sun.

Ms Fairweather, described the letter from the duke, as a "nice touch".

She had complained that she hadn't spoken to, or had any form of direct contact, with Prince Philip after the crash.

The letter was also published in the Sunday Mirror newspaper.

The Duke of Edinburgh said: "I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident".

He added: "I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured."

Prince Philip was spotted driving a replacement Land Rover two days after the crash.

Ms Fairweather, told the Sunday Mirror: "I thought it was really nice that he signed off as 'Philip' and not the formal title. I was pleasantly surprised because of the personalised nature."