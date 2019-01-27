Owner rescues dog's cuddly toy

Michaella Wallace / @oohhhkayyy

An owners's quick thinking has saved the life of his dog's favourite cuddly toy.

Lucky the dog accidently left his teddy outside during a toilet trip and couldn't find him in the dark when he tried to get back in the house.

Unfortunately, a storm struck and Lucky's owner found the teddy in a very bad state.

Check out the hilarious text exchange that followed between the owner and his daughter Michaella Wallace...

Michaella Wallace / @oohhhkayyy Owner shares the bad news with the family

Michaella Wallace / @oohhhkayyy It's not looking good for the teddy

Michaella Wallace / @oohhhkayyy Phew, dad's found a pulse. Time for some CPR.