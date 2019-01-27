play
Owner rescues dog's cuddly toy

Last updated at 15:15
teddy bear in hospital.Michaella Wallace / @oohhhkayyy

An owners's quick thinking has saved the life of his dog's favourite cuddly toy.

Lucky the dog accidently left his teddy outside during a toilet trip and couldn't find him in the dark when he tried to get back in the house.

Unfortunately, a storm struck and Lucky's owner found the teddy in a very bad state.

Check out the hilarious text exchange that followed between the owner and his daughter Michaella Wallace...

Teddy.Michaella Wallace / @oohhhkayyy
Lucky's owner finds his teddy bear in a bad state
Text message exchange.Michaella Wallace / @oohhhkayyy
Owner shares the bad news with the family
dad holds teddy.Michaella Wallace / @oohhhkayyy
It's not looking good for the teddy
Text message exchange.Michaella Wallace / @oohhhkayyy
Phew, dad's found a pulse. Time for some CPR.
teddy bear in hospital.Michaella Wallace / @oohhhkayyy

