Where's the coolest place you've ever played Fortnite?

Well, imagine if you could play it on a mega screen inside a stadium and get paid for doing it!

This weekend, some of the best Fortnite gamers in the world battled it out to be named the best.

They've been playing inside the Australian Open arena, which can hold 7,500 people.

First prize in the competition is a massive £75,000!

Australian Open Professional tennis star Nick Kyrgios was playing too!