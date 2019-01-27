play
Australia Open: What do you know about Naomi Osaka?

Naomi Osaka is the new women's world number one in tennis after beating Czech Petra Kvitova in the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old beat Kvitova on Saturday to win her second straight Grand Slam title.

After receiving her trophy, Osaka said: "Public speaking isn't really my strong side so I just hope I can get through this.

"Thank you everyone and I'm really honoured to have played in this final."

But, what do we know about Naomi Osaka?

Osaka is 21-years old and represents Japan in tennis.

She was born in Japan. Her father is from Haiti in the Caribbean and her mum is Japanese.

She moved to America when she was just three years old.

She beat Serena Williams

Naomi Osaka beat one of her idols - 23-time champion Serena Williams - at the US Open last year, gaining her first Grand Slam title.

At the time she said it was her dream match: "When I was a little kid I always dreamed I would play Serena in a Grand Slam final,"

Osaka said that she usually makes her decisions by thinking "what would Serena do?"

She's smashing records

Osaka is the first player since American Jennifer Capriati, in 2001, to follow her first Grand Slam win with another one.

She is also the first Asian player to be world number one, and the youngest player to hold top spot since 2010.

Naomi Osaka and her older sister Mari Osaka
She is twinning like the Williams sisters

Naomi has an older sister who also plays tennis. People sometimes compare the two to Venus and Serena Williams.

And at the start of their career they were also coached by their dad like the Williams sisters.

