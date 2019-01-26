McDonald's apologise after meat is found in veggie wrap

Rebecca Butcher After a customer complained about the wrap with chicken in it (L), McDonald's replaced it with the correct filling (R)

McDonald's has apologised after some of their spicy vegetarian wraps were found to have chicken in them.

Some customers in places like Liverpool, London and Birmingham found chicken in meals that were supposed to be meat-free.

McDonald's said: 'We absolutely recognise that it is not acceptable to serve meat when our vegetarian product has been ordered, and we would like to apologise to any customer who has experienced this."

The fast-food chain launched its spicy veggie wrap in early January and it is one of many restaurants expanding their vegetarian menu.