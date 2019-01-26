US Shutdown: Trump accepts deal to end government shutdown

Getty Images

President Donald Trump has agreed to end the longest US government shutdown in history.

It lasted 35 days and 800,000 workers were not paid. They'll now be paid - but that will only last for three weeks.

President Trump shut down the Government because he wants billions of dollars to build the US-Mexico border wall.

He's tweeted saying he's 'not given in and without the deal the shutdown could start again.'

Getty Images The White House, where the president of the United States of America lives

Trump wants $5.7bn (£4.3bn), but the opposing party - the Democrats - refused to let Mr Trump have the money that he needs.

President Trump signed a proposal that will become law to temporarily end the shutdown until February 15.

Mr Trump also tweeted that he was ""taking care of the millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the shutdown".