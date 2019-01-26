play
Facebook is planning to merge WhatsApp, Instagram & Messenger

Last updated at 07:32
Facebook sign.Getty Images

Facebook is planning to merge WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Facebook owns all of the social media platforms.

While all three will remain stand-alone apps, they will be linked so messages can travel between the different services.

Once it's completed, the move will allow Facebook users to speak directly with someone who only has a WhatsApp account.

It's expected to be brought in by the end of 2019 or early next year.

At the moment, even though Facebook owns WhatsApp and Instagram, both apps have been left to make their own decisions.

