Transfer window: Big signings and all you need to know

It's the question every football fan asks twice a year... who will my club sign this transfer window?

You may have heard about it, but what is it all about?

Well, football clubs are only allowed to buy and sell players during two periods of time every season. These are called transfer windows.

Currently in the UK, these 'windows' run during the summer between seasons - and for the month of January, with deadline day on 31 January at 11pm.

How does it work?

Clubs around the world are allowed to buy and sell players according to their individual contracts only at certain times of the year.

It enables clubs to add to their squads and also allows them to sell players to other clubs they might not want anymore.

The transfer window is basically the registration period for FIFA, with whom all professional players must be registered.

In most countries, the windows run for roughly the same period of time, but in 2018, Premier League clubs agreed to shorten the window in the UK so that the buying of players ended the day before the first match of the season.

Managers had complained that signing players once the season had started caused disruption.

Despite this, clubs are still allowed to sell players up to the end of the summer transfer window - they just can't bring in replacements.

The final day of a transfer window is known as deadline day. It's often full of last minute signings.

When did it start?

Plans for a transfer window were first proposed and discussed by national associations in the 1990's, but the first official and compulsory system that FIFA instructed all football clubs to follow didn't come in to place until 2002.

The reason was mainly to provide football clubs with stability - it also was meant to stop football agents from making deals all year round which could be seen to interfere with players' focus and disrupt team unity.

At this time in football history, players' values were a lot of money... but nothing compared to what they are now.

Who have been the most expensive transfers?

It doesn't sound like much anymore(!) but the first £1 million player transfer in Britain was for Trevor Francis in 1979, long before the transfer windows began.

That fee was paid by Nottingham Forest to Birmingham City.

Getty Images Trevor Francis was the UK's first £1m player

Ever since then, the value of players has increased dramatically over time. As clubs become wealthier, and want to compete for the biggest trophies in club football, the demand for the best players in the world goes up and up... and up!

Since Trevor Francis's transfer, clubs have not looked back - and there are simply too many players bought and sold to name!

But there have been many notable players that have signed world record transfer deals.

Alan Shearer's £15m transfer from Blackburn Rovers to Newcastle United in 1996 kicked off a number of other record breaking transfer fees.

Brazil's Ronaldo (not to be confused with Portugal's one!) and Christian Vieri all featured in big money deals, but it was Hernan Crespo's transfer from Parma to Lazio in 2000 that made him the first player to cost more than £30 million.

Not long after, Luis Figo controversially moved from Barcelona to Spanish rivals Read Madrid for £37m, then a year later, Real Madrid snapped up another world record signing - French midfielder Zinedine Zidane.

Since then the transfer market has spiralled.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£88m to Juventus), Paul Pogba (£89m to Man Utd), Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho (both around £100m to Barcelona) are all up there.

...But the player with the record for the most expensive transfer belongs to - yes, of course - Neymar.

Aurelien Meunier - PSG Brazil's Neymar holds the record for the world's most expensive player at a whopping £200 million

Neymar signed for PSG in 2017 from Barcelona for an eye-watering £200 million, smashing Kylian Mbappé's £158 million signing to the same club.

Who could possibly beat that? Watch. This. Space.