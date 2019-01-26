play
It's official, BLACKPINK are more popular than BTS!

Last updated at 07:33
BLACKPINK

If BLACKPINK aren't already awesome enough, they've only gone and become the most watched K-pop band on YouTube.

Their video for catchy hit "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" has overtaken BTS's epic "DNA" tune.

BLACKPINK's video has been watched a massive 625 million times, crushing K-pop boyband BTS who have only been watched 623 million times.

It's been a great few months for the k-pop super girl-group. They recently announced that they're bringing their tour to the UK and North America later this year.

But, if they want to become the most watched Korean act of all time, they'll have to get past GANGNAM STYLE. It's currently got over 3 billion views on YouTube.

Who are BLACKPINK?
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK is made up of members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé. The group made its debut in August 2016
What is K-pop?

K-pop was first born in South Korea in the 1990s as a mix between Western and Asian music.

It brings together elements of R&B, pop, hip-hop and rap - both in the music and in the way artists are styled.

It is known for its super-slick production and totally amazing music videos.

The eye-catching fashion and super-synchronised dance routines are very impressive too.

BTS Idol video
K-pop is known for its unique styling, as well as its creative and incredibly eye-catching music videos

Scooter Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, explains: "These larger than life visuals allow fans who may not understand the language to still understand the music."

In order to become a successful genre, K-pop needed to go international.

It finally got its breakthrough in 2002, when a young female artist called BoA became number one not only in Korea, but also in Japan.

This helped K-pop to spread across Asia and, eventually, the rest of the world.

Comments

This entry is now closed for comments.

  • View all (6)

  • Comment number 6. Posted by rr

    27 Jan 2019 11:53
    yt views don't mean anyting. try looking at album sales

  • Comment number 5. Posted by WM

    27 Jan 2019 11:22
    I'm sorry
    I'm not trying to be rude but
    Bts has more MVs' and even 2 movies while Blackpink has only 5 MVs' which makes Blackpink fans watch them more.
    BTS gets less views on videos because they have a lot more MVs' then blackpink
    So that doenst make Blackpink top Bts at all just Because 1 video has more views.
    If you would take a good look at The Fanbase,Selling of merch and other stuff you would come to a real answer if Blackpink tops BTS or not.
    This is just my opinion so please dont take it seriously
    I hope you accept it

  • Comment number 4. Posted by Audrey

    26 Jan 2019 9:51
    I'd advise that you change the title before fanwars happen. It's amazing that Blackpink have the most views but it doesn't necessarily mean they are more popular than BTS. The effect that Blackpink has on the world right now can't be compared to the impact that BTS had.

  • Comment number 3. Posted by Sansafer

    25 Jan 2019 19:26
    I request you, very humbly, Could you please change the title of this update/post? I'm thankful because this has motivated fellow ARMYs like me to work harder to promote BTS, but it has also set the start for a fan-war. It might sound like a childish thing, sir/ma'am, but it causes many fights online and offline. I would suggest something like 'New Rising K-pop Idol!' or something similar. I'm extremely sorry if I insulted you in any way, but I had to get this point to you. Thank you!

  • Comment number 2. Posted by TheFandomGirl

    25 Jan 2019 18:58
    That's awesome!
    To be honest I don't really like k-pop
    but BTS are still better to me than BLACKPINK

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17447206

    25 Jan 2019 17:30
    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

