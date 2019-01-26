It's official, BLACKPINK are more popular than BTS!

Getty Images

If BLACKPINK aren't already awesome enough, they've only gone and become the most watched K-pop band on YouTube.

Their video for catchy hit "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" has overtaken BTS's epic "DNA" tune.

BLACKPINK's video has been watched a massive 625 million times, crushing K-pop boyband BTS who have only been watched 623 million times.

It's been a great few months for the k-pop super girl-group. They recently announced that they're bringing their tour to the UK and North America later this year.

But, if they want to become the most watched Korean act of all time, they'll have to get past GANGNAM STYLE. It's currently got over 3 billion views on YouTube.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Who are BLACKPINK?

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage / Getty Images BLACKPINK is made up of members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé. The group made its debut in August 2016

• BLACKPINK exploded onto the K-pop scene two years ago and have an impressive fanbase, with 15 million followers on Instagram. • They broke a record in 2018, with their single 'DDU-DU DDU-DU,' opening at the No. 55 spot on the US Billboard's Hot 100, marking it as "the highest-charting hit ever by a K-Pop girl group". • The group also became the "highest-charting female K-Pop act ever" on Billboard's Hot 100 and 200 charts. • They collaborated with Dua Lipa on the track 'Kiss and Make Up' which was released in October last year. It debuted at 36 on the UK Singles Chart, making the group the first ever K-pop act to reach the top 40 list! • Later this year, BLACKPINK will make history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella music festival in the US.

What is K-pop?

K-pop was first born in South Korea in the 1990s as a mix between Western and Asian music.

It brings together elements of R&B, pop, hip-hop and rap - both in the music and in the way artists are styled.

It is known for its super-slick production and totally amazing music videos.

The eye-catching fashion and super-synchronised dance routines are very impressive too.

BTS (방탄소년단) 'IDOL' Official MV K-pop is known for its unique styling, as well as its creative and incredibly eye-catching music videos

Scooter Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, explains: "These larger than life visuals allow fans who may not understand the language to still understand the music."

In order to become a successful genre, K-pop needed to go international.

It finally got its breakthrough in 2002, when a young female artist called BoA became number one not only in Korea, but also in Japan.

This helped K-pop to spread across Asia and, eventually, the rest of the world.