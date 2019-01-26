It's official, BLACKPINK are more popular than BTS!

If BLACKPINK aren't already awesome enough, they've only gone and become the most watched K-pop band on YouTube.
Their video for catchy hit "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" has overtaken BTS's epic "DNA" tune.
BLACKPINK's video has been watched a massive 625 million times, crushing K-pop boyband BTS who have only been watched 623 million times.
It's been a great few months for the k-pop super girl-group. They recently announced that they're bringing their tour to the UK and North America later this year.
But, if they want to become the most watched Korean act of all time, they'll have to get past GANGNAM STYLE. It's currently got over 3 billion views on YouTube.
K-pop was first born in South Korea in the 1990s as a mix between Western and Asian music.
It brings together elements of R&B, pop, hip-hop and rap - both in the music and in the way artists are styled.
It is known for its super-slick production and totally amazing music videos.
The eye-catching fashion and super-synchronised dance routines are very impressive too.
Scooter Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, explains: "These larger than life visuals allow fans who may not understand the language to still understand the music."
In order to become a successful genre, K-pop needed to go international.
It finally got its breakthrough in 2002, when a young female artist called BoA became number one not only in Korea, but also in Japan.
This helped K-pop to spread across Asia and, eventually, the rest of the world.
Comment number 6. Posted by rr
Comment number 5. Posted by WM
I'm not trying to be rude but
Bts has more MVs' and even 2 movies while Blackpink has only 5 MVs' which makes Blackpink fans watch them more.
BTS gets less views on videos because they have a lot more MVs' then blackpink
So that doenst make Blackpink top Bts at all just Because 1 video has more views.
If you would take a good look at The Fanbase,Selling of merch and other stuff you would come to a real answer if Blackpink tops BTS or not.
This is just my opinion so please dont take it seriously
I hope you accept it
Comment number 4. Posted by Audrey
Comment number 3. Posted by Sansafer
Comment number 2. Posted by TheFandomGirl
To be honest I don't really like k-pop
but BTS are still better to me than BLACKPINK
Comment number 1. Posted by U17447206