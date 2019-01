Australia is experiencing an extreme heatwave, with record-breaking high temperatures for the past 2 weeks.

Adelaide, the state capital of South Australia, recorded the highest ever temperature in a major Australian city as the heat peaked at 46.6 degrees.

That's the hottest the city's been in 80 years,

And some smaller towns and cities have been even hotter.

The blazing sunshine have affected people, animals and the natural world in different ways. Take a look at this video to find out more.