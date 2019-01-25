Venezuela crisis: What is happening?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. There's a political crisis in Venezuela, here's Newsround's guide to what's going on.

There's an ongoing political crisis in Venezuela, where lots of people have been involved in violent protests.

Four people have died. The The United Nations says it wants the fighting to stop.

So why are people fighting and what is going on? Here is Newsround's guide to what is happening.

Where is Venezuela?

Venezuela is in South America and has a population of 31.5 million.

What is going on?

The economy in Venezuela isn't doing well.

Food shortages are widespread, grocery store shelves are bare, and many people say they do not have enough food to eat.

The public health system has collapsed, which means many cannot get the medicine they need.

In total, more than three million Venezuelans have left the country in the past three years.

Who is the President?

Getty Images Some countries believe Nicolás Maduro (left) is still the president while others are backing Juan Guaidó (right)

Normally, it's pretty clear who the President of a country is. He or she wins an election after the population have voted for who they want. However, in Venezuela the last election was very controversial and lots of people think Nicolás Maduro, who has been the President since 2013, cheated in order to win.

He was re-elected in 2018 but most of the opposition parties didn't take part so now he's now been challenged by a man called Juan Guaido.

Guaido is a very powerful government figure who disagrees with Maduro and he's claiming that because Maduro didn't win the election fairly the Presidency is up for grabs. He has put himself forward as the new acting president.

While all this has been going on there's been lots of protests and violence in the streets about who should be the President.

Lots of countries have been getting involved in the dispute. Donald Trump has tweeted saying he supports the new President. Canada, Argentina and Brazil also support the change.

@realDonaldTrump Donald Trump tweets in support of Juan Guaido.

What now?

Nicolás Maduro is refusing to back down.

Juan Guaido has the support of a lot of the population but even with this support he can't really make Maduro quit.

The key people in this crisis are the security forces, like the police and army. At the moment, they're still loyal to Maduro. However, if this changes, then the President could be removed by force.