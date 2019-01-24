play
How Otto Frank made his daughter Anne's dream come true

Anne Frank - a young teenager who documented her experiences during the Holocaust in a diary - had a dream to become a writer.

During her time in hiding from the Nazis, she started to put a book together. But tragically, she was not able to finish it.

The Nazis found her family's hiding place and Anne was taken - along with her family - to a concentration camp. She was killed when she was just 15.

When her writing was passed on to her father after World War Two had ended, he made her dream of becoming a writer come true.



Anne Frank.

Who was Anne Frank?

Students joined forces to protest

Young people across Europe skip school in climate change protest

Venezuela

Venezuela crisis - what is happening?

