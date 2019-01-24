Anne Frank - a young teenager who documented her experiences during the Holocaust in a diary - had a dream to become a writer.

During her time in hiding from the Nazis, she started to put a book together. But tragically, she was not able to finish it.

The Nazis found her family's hiding place and Anne was taken - along with her family - to a concentration camp. She was killed when she was just 15.

When her writing was passed on to her father after World War Two had ended, he made her dream of becoming a writer come true.